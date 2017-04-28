Zen Admire Metal 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 5,749; supports two WhatsApp accounts

Today, Zen Mobile has announced the launch a new smartphone called Admire Metal. This smartphone has been added to the Zeneration lineup of 4G phones.

The USP of the Zen Admire Metal is that it boasts of a metallic design. The company has announced the smartphone in two color options - Metallic Grey and Champagne. The device is priced at Rs. 5,749 positioning it in the entry-level smartphone market that is flooded with 4G VoLTE smartphones in the recent times.

Detailing on specs, the Zen Admire Metal bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display and is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor of an unknown chipset that is paired with 1GB RAM. The dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The camera department of the Zen Admire Metal comprises of a 5MP auto focus main snapper at the rear and a 5MP selfie camera at the front as well. Both the camera units are accompanied with flash for better results. The storage capacity of this Zen Mobile offering is 16GB and it can be expanded further up to 32GB using a micro SD card. The connectivity features other than 4G VoLTE include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and the other usual ones. A 2500mAh battery is housed under its hood.

One of the interesting features of the Zen Admire Metal is the Twin WhatsApp feature that lets you use two different WhatsApp accounts on the same device. Moreover, this smartphone is preloaded with 22 regional languages and has the Swalekh keyboard input method too. There is Motion & Gesture for easy usage of the smartphone.