Zen Admire Sense launched with Vistoso feature and fingerprint sensor at Rs. 5,999

Zen Mobile, an Indian Smartphone manufacturer, has just launched a new budget smartphone in the market.

Dubbed as Admire Sense, the device boasts of best in the class fingerprint sensor along with sleek look and design. Admire Sense comes with unique functionalities for the tech savvy consumer at an affordable price. The Admire Sense is available at a price of Rs. 5,999 and it comes in multiple colors including - Blue and Champagne Gold.

SEE ALSO: Yu Yureka Black launch slated for June 1; invites are out

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepesh Gupta, CEO, Zen Mobile, said, "At Zen Mobile, we believe in redefining the smartphone experience and addressing the evolving needs of consumers in Tier II and Tier III markets. With the launch of Admire Sense, we aim to offer a rich and premium experience at an affordable price point. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and introduce best in class 4G smartphones for the consumers."

Coming to the smartphone, Zen Mobile is aiming to provide users with a device that offers superior performance, faster multitasking. As such, the handset is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad Core processor. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch FWVGA display and is backed by a 2300mAh battery. Admire Sense features 1GB RAM along with 8GB internal storage which is expandable up to 32GB. The device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Feel with Android Nougat and 3000mAh battery launched



As for the cameras, the smartphone offers a 5MP sensor both at the back and front camera. "The camera comes equipped with features like Vistoso that allows users to print their favorite images on T-Shirts and mugs and Fashin feature that helps users find the perfect apparel and clothing online by just clicking on the picture," says the company. Admire Sense along with terrific network compatibility and flexibility which supports 4GVoLTE as well.

The device comes with Niki AI - a pre-installed application which enables conversational commerce on the phone and users can avail crucial services such as mobile recharges and bill payments; cab, bus and hotel bookings; events and movie ticketing; food ordering; home services and nearby search all by simply chatting with Niki.