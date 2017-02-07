Zen Mobile launches Cinemax 4G smartphone with VoLTE at Rs. 6,390

Zen Mobile has introduced Cinemax 4G with 2GB RAM and 5.5-inch FWVGA display under its ZENERATION 4G smartphone portfolio. The latest offering is meant for the web-savvy and app-friendly generation and offers rich features and 4G experiences at a highly affordable price of Rs. 6,390.

Cinemax 4G aims at providing superior performance, faster multitasking and is powered by a quad-core processor. The smartphone is fueled by a 2900 mAh battery and features 2GB RAM, a 5MP autofocus rear camera with flash, a 5 MP front camera and more. It offers a perfect combination of power and speed for the fast adopting digital consumer in the country.

Powered by quad-core processor and booting Android Marshmallow, the Zen Cinemax 4G allows users to get a better multi-tasking experience with 2GB RAM and 16GB Internal memory, which is expandable up to 32 GB. Keeping the diversity in mind, the device is packed with Swalekh Keyboard, and connectivity options like- 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The Swalekh keyboard offers a fresh new look and is pre-installed with 22 different Indian languages including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi to name a few. The Language lock feature allows users to choose the language right from the main screen.

The Cinemax 4G lives up to the expectation and offers premium mobility in a beautifully sleek and stylish form. The 2900 mAh power house battery gives users uninterrupted fun with up to 30 hours standby. The Cinemax 4G will be available in Champaign and Rose Gold colors.

The Cinemax 4G is bundled with JIO happy New year offer so the customers can enjoy unlimited calling and data, which is now extended till March 31, 2017. As an additional benefit to the customers, the company is offering a free protection kit and one-time screen replacement in case of any breakage during the first 6 months.

-Press Release