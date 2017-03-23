Zen Mobiles launches 4G smartphone - Admire Swadesh

Domestic smartphone maker, Zen Mobiles today announced the launch of Admire Swadesh at Rs 4,990 and comes in Champaign and blue colour variants.

The smartphone supports has 22 regional language like including Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi and it is powered by 1.3 GHz quad core processor, with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, expandable upto 32GB.

The device is comes with 5inch Display screen and 5MP AF Rear camera with flash including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, among other things. The smartphone packs a 2000mAh battery that promises up to 30 hours of standby time.

Zen Mobile has further added free screen guard and PC case along with six months screen replacement warranty as a launch offer.

SEE ALSO: Govt rejects Apple's demands on tax incentives

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Kalirona, CEO, Zen Mobile, said, "Admire Swadesh is yet another brilliant 4G-VoLTE device which will be a true delight for the consumers who are looking at upgrading to 4G enabled smartphones. We at Zen Mobile, aim to offer a perfect combination of high end features and experience at a great value to consumers across Tier II and Tier III markets."

"Regional languages are becoming increasingly important, specially, in a country like India where multiple languages are spoken. Keeping that in mind, we have introduced 22 regional language support feature in Admire Swadesh to serve the unique needs of Indian consumers, and to overcome communication hindrance. We, at Zen Mobile are poised to drive the next step smartphone evolution by offering a comprehensive ZENERATION 4G portfolio of quality devices. Going forward, we will continue focus on strengthening our 4G portfolio in 2017, by launching exciting new devices at the most competitive price points." He further added.

The company is also introducing a twin Whatsapp feature that will enable users to set up two WhatsApp accounts on a Dual SIM phone along with Lefty feature for easy accessing the Weather, Apps, Videos, Games, Cricket updates with 4G experience