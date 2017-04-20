Ziox ‘Astra Force 4G’ smartphone launched at Rs.6,053

Ziox Mobiles has yet again unveiled its newest smartphone in the Astra series. The company has now launched its latest 'Astra Force 4G smartphone'.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles said, "The Astra series has received a fabulous response from our channel market and with the same excitement we bring to you Astra Force 4G which is mightier, stronger and stylish to make the most of your 4G experience."

With the amalgamation of thinness, lightness and damage-resistance features the smartphone promises only greater things.

In any case, let's have a look at what the smartphone has to offer.

Display and Camera While incorporating great looks and a sleek design, the new Astra Force 4G comes with a 5-inch bright display with Dragon trail glass layering for protection. The smartphone is equipped with a 5.0 MP AF rear camera with flash support. There is also a 5.0 MP front camera as well. Under the Hood Well, the device is powered by a 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor most probably a MediaTek chipset and the company says that the smartphone delivers better performance and superior multitasking experience. Further, the Astra Force 4G smartphone comes with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 32 GB via micro SD card. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and is backed by a massive 3000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery will keep your phone battery last for more than 10 hours. Connectivity options The smartphone accompanies 4G internet and supports VoLTE/ViLTE. The device also includes dual SIM along with faster Bluetooth connectivity. Further, the Astra Force also has an OTG cable support to enjoy easy transfer of files, documents, and images. Additional features include GPS support, Gravity, Proximity, Light Sensor and Emergency Rescue (SOS) keeping safety as its priority. Pricing and Availability The Astra Force 4G smartphone is priced at Rs. 6,053 and comes in Light Gold + Black color. The smartphone is already available in the e-tail and retail stores with 12 months warranty across India.