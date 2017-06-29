Ziox Astra Titan 4G smartphone with facial recognition feature launched at Rs. 6,599

Ziox Mobiles, an Indian smartphone manufacturer is extending its Astra series yet again. The company has just launched 'Astra Titan' 4G smartphone in the market and it does come with all the essential features that any consumer needs in a smartphone.

Mr. Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles who was present during the launch event stated, "We are overwhelmed with the response to our Astra Series. The latest Astra Titan is another promise from Ziox Mobiles, that brings the right value for Money with right tools, empowering users with technology. See it to believe it!"

While the company is touting the smartphone to be an interesting device, let us have a look at some of the features as well as the hardware and software aspect of the smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, RAM, Processors, and Storage To begin with, Astra Titan comes with a bright HD IPS display along with 2.5D curved glass at the top for added protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quadcore processor which is coupled with 1GB RAM and 16 GB ROM which is further expandable up to 64GB. Camera, Battery and Software The smartphone sports 5MP camera both at the front as well as on the back along with flash. A 3000mAh battery keeps the phone going and with Android 7.0 Nougat OS the phone brings a new level of functionality and convenience, opening a galaxy of possibilities. The operating system offers smooth multitasking with multi-window view and smart power management functions. Security Features Astra Titan is Fingerprint Scanner enabled which will help users keep their phones secure. The smartphone also offers apps protection with Fingerprint App Lock feature and there is more. Users can unlock their phone securely with just a look, as this smartphone also comes with facial recognition feature. The fingerprint sensor can also be customized to carry out different functions. Other features Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG cable support and more. Sensors on board include proximity, gravity and light sensors. "Equipped with the three sensors, it increases your usability and functionality of various apps and functions," says the company. Also removing all the language barriers for users, the phone supports 21 Indian languages. Price and Availability With a sleek design and a smooth curve, the phone comes in Rose Gold and Champagne Gold colors and is already available in all the retail stores across India. As for the price, the smartphone will be retailing at Rs. 6,599.