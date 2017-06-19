Ziox Astra Young 4G smartphone with 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 4795

Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Ziox Mobiles has just launched a new addition to its Astra series. The newly launched smartphone is called the Astra Young 4G and is priced at just Rs. 4795.

As suggested by the name, the Dual SIM smartphone is designed keeping in the mind the young generation. The most highlighted aspect of this device is that it comes with 4G VoLTE and ViLTE support. The handset also features an impressive 5-inch display with DT glass on top for better protection. Considering the low pricing, the above-mentioned features are going to be the USP for the Astra Young 4G.

"Our Astra series is one of the most outstanding smartphone series in the market. And for the millennial consuming generation Astra Young 4G smartphone is the most ideal choice and brings a distinguished experience for our consumer's active lifestyle," said Mr. Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles while commenting on the launch.

Under the hood, the Astra Young 4G is powered by a Quad-core processor running at 1.3GHz. As for storage, the device comes with 512RAM along with 8GB of inbuilt storage.

On the optics front, it features a 2MP primary camera with flash and a VGA front camera.

Keeping the lights on is a 2200mAh battery, that can last for a considerable time.

As for software, the smartphone arrives with pre-installed Android 6.0 Marshmallow. In addition to this, the Astra Young 4G offers support for 21 languages and has Gravity, Proximity and Light sensor.

The handset comes in a Gold color with a textured back finish and can be purchased from various retail stores across India.