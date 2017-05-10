Ziox launches ‘Astra Colors 4G’ smartphone with 4000 mAh battery at Rs. 6,499

Ziox Mobiles has yet again launched a new smartphone in its Astra series, Dubbed as 'Astra Colors 4G' this smartphone is priced at Rs.6,499.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Deepak Kabu, CEO, Ziox Mobiles said "Astra Colors 4G is yet another milestone from Ziox Mobiles, designed in sync with the on the go needs of Gen-next. With the fine balance of power, functionality and good looks, the smartphone does everything you love and still fits your budget. Enjoy all your photos and videos on a vibrant 5-inch HD-IPS display."

Coming to the smartphone itself, Astra Colors 4G features a 5-inch Bright HD-IPS display with 2.5D curved glass display for extra protection.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor which is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

"The device works with faster speed supporting multitasking conveniently, letting you switch between different apps and games and empowering you to complete your tasks in an effortless manner," says the company. The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

As for the optics, Astra Colors 4G sports a 5 MP front camera and a 5 MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash. The device further runs on the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. Other features included with this budget smartphone include 4G VoLTE/ViLTE support, 21 language support with multilingual phonebook, MP3 player, FM Radio, Bluetooth connectivity and the most essential SOS feature specially designed for women safety.

Talking about the availablibility, Astra Colors 4G is available in shades of Champagne and Black and the product is available in the e-tail and retail stores with 12 months' warranty across India.