Ziox launches Nxt 4G Smartphone and Thunder Mini Feature Phone

Ziox just conducted its Sales network meet for its Eastern UP Partners at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, which was attended by 60 distributors. The company talked about its roadmap for UP markets in the upcoming months. The brand also announced its plan to launch 6-8 smartphones and 10-12 feature phones in the next Quarter.

Further strengthening and refining its relations with the strategic partners, the meet aimed to acknowledge the partners and extended teams who have successfully assisted the brand to deliver quality services to its customers. Ziox also held educative sessions to let the distributors know about the new technologies it plans to employ in near future.

In addition to this, Ziox announced the launch of two new phones being one of the most affordable offerings in the industry at really low prices. The brand launched Astra Nxt 4G Smartphone the first to offer the 4G smartphone at 4inches and Thunder Mini feature phone with 2750mAh Battery. Apart from the new product offerings the brand also discussed its focus on innovation rather than the tradition with its upcoming launch plan with WIFI enabled feature phones.

An aggressive roadmap for UP East; contributes to 70 prominent distributors in UP to be scaled to the distribution strength of 120. With over 3500 prominent retail outlets to expand to 7000 in next 6 months. The brand serves 60 effective area service centres & plans to increase to 100in next 3 months; to introduce multi-language enabled call centre services as well.

"Ziox has always been a channel driven brand and we believe in growing with our channel partners. We are glad to see the stronger affinity which we have developed among our partners. Our products not only bring the latest technology at best prices but also understands the pulse of the audience in its offerings," said Mr. Chiranjib Sarkar, National Sales Head - Ziox Mobiles said.