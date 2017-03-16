Ziox mobile announces Z23 under its Zelfie series

Ziox Mobiles, part of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, announces a new phone 'Z23' under its popular Zelfie series for Rs. 1123. With Sleek looks and Glossy design, it packs the most engaging features on your 1.8' Bright display feature Phone.

It offers dual sim support along with the internet and Bluetooth connectivity option. Supporting your love for a selfie, this device comes with a front camera letting you take the magnificent selfies even in diverse lighting conditions and has a rear camera with a built-in flash option in it. This phone even offers a long battery life with its 1800 mAh power.

Speaking on the launch Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles says "We are thrilled to introduce our new Device - Zelfie that matches the prerequisites of tech-savvy consumers with the simplicity of a feature phone. Corresponding the demanding needs of this young generation, Zelfie lets you express a story through every frame in a unique way and fulfill the demand of our users of every sector and age group".

This phone is even packed with entertainment and music options such as loud wireless FM Radio with recording and inbuilt games. Speed dial, Auto Call Recording with a folder, Blacklist, SMS on call reject are the different call features provided in it.

For the purpose of security, Z23 Zelfie includes the Mobile Tracker and Privacy lock settings. It also incorporates Indian regional languages like Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Bangla and Punjabi which helps in making your conversation more personal and very special.

With one year warranty, this phone is already available in leading retail and e-tail stores across pan India. The Z23 Zelfie is available in different color variants like Black + Grey, Black + Blue, Black + Red and Black + Silver.