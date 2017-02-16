Ziox Mobiles announces Thunder MEGA feature phone with 4000 mAh battery at Rs.1,803

Ziox Mobiles, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands in the country has just announced the launch of its 'Thunder Mega' feature phone with a huge 4000mAh battery that promises upto 50 hrs of talk time along with 1300hrs of standby.

With this latest offering, Ziox Mobiles aims to empower the lives of consumers with the latest in technology at the best price.

As for the phone, it sports a 2.4'' bright display that delivers enhanced picture quality and facilitates easy viewing for the user. Along with the display, a 32GB expandable memory with inbuilt features like internet support, Bluetooth connectivity, Ziox Search and Ziox Portal is offered to keep you entertained anywhere.

The phone can incorporate 1000 contacts and 200 SMS facilitating easy use. In addition, the phone comes with a digital camera and a flashlight. Interestingly, the phone is paired with SOS button for safety of Women and senior citizens along with 4 LED Torch, Wireless FM and a Mobile Tracker keeping the device available and in use all the time.

Interestingly, this phone can also charge other phone with OTG Cable.

Commenting on the launch of the newest device, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer - Ziox Mobiles said, "With our newest phone, Ziox pushes the limit further set for a feature phone in the Industry. Big battery and power bank function combo will definitely address the audience who are facing hitches via battery and also looks to charge their phone via powerbank."

This budget friendly feature phone is available in the combination of Black + Red, Black + Grey, Black + Orange colors at an affordable price of Rs.1,803 across the leading retail and e-tail stores in India.

