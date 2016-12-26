Ziox Mobiles Introduces StarZ Neo and StarZ Bolt from Rs. 920 Onwards

Ziox Mobiles, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands in India, has yet again announced the launch of two new feature phones Ziox StarZ Neo and StarZ Bolt.

Commentating on the launch, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer at Ziox Mobiles said that the company has launched the phones to strengthen the relationship with its customers. He further added that, during this Christmas season, the company wanted to gift and provide customers with technologically advanced yet uncomplicated devices that would make their lives simpler.

Coming back to the devices, both StarZ Neo and StarZ Bolt have been designed to cater to the dynamic needs of the customers requiring feature rich phone in less than Rs.1000.

Both the devices sport a compact design, which gives users a comfortable grip and allows convenient one-handed operation. The phones come with a 1.8-inch bright display and give a clear and detailed view of the content on the screen. In addition, both the phones feature an auto call recording facility that lets users record both incoming and outgoing calls with perfect sound precision.

Furthermore, for connectivity, the phones have Bluetooth and GPRS tools that offer easy access to the other devices as well as the internet. The phones are powered by an 800mAh battery and come with a decent storage capacity, which can further be expanded up to 16 GB. The company has claimed that the feature phones promise to enhance the multimedia experience and provide uninterrupted entertainment.

Additional features include wireless FM radio with recording, built-in LED torch, and multi-language support. The Ziox StarZ Neo comes in Black-Blue, Black-Red and Black-Grey color variants and the Ziox StarZ Bolt comes in Black and Blue color options. The products have been made available in leading retail stores across India.

