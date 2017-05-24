Ziox Mobiles launches Astra VIVA 4G smartphone at Rs. 5,593

Ziox Mobiles, under the aegis of Sun Airvoice Private Limited, one of the fastest growing mobile handset brands extends its Astra series yet again and launches its 'Astra VIVA 4G smartphone' with FWVGA IPS Display and DT glass priced at Rs. 5,593/-The smartphone not only gets tougher in innovative ways but also brings in seamless multitasking and smooth operations for an ultimate experience.

Astra Viva 4G is specially introduced to target those who desire to own a smartphone with an all-round performance but at budgeted price. It showcases superior quality 5'' display with Dragon trail tough glass which guards against scratches and breakage. With the wide screen IPS display celebrate the vibrant colors of life at any angle without minimal distortion.

Crafted with Android 6.0 Marshmallow the latest operating system that lets you know everything now. The operating system brings the efficiency of Google now on tap with customized information on demand. For swift & smoother use, the phone includes 1 GB RAM + 8 GB ROM with 1.3 Ghz Quad Core Processor which helps in using your phone anytime, anywhere without any hindrances.

To never let you run out of selfies, the Astra Viva has a 5.0 MP Selfie camera along with 5.0 MP Rear AF Camera with Flash which gives clear and bright pictures even in low light. To store your favorite moments forever the phones offers a vast memory of 8GB which is expandable upto 32 GB. Packed with2500 mAh battery, the phone is perfect for those who keep travelling and are always on their toes!

The device sports 4G VoLTE/ViLTE and also supports video calling at the fastest speed. So now can you enjoy high - speed internet and have long talks & video chats with friends & family with super ease. Some other key features include multi -lingual phonebook support, G-sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor & GPS Enabled.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Deepak Kabu (CEO, Ziox Mobiles) said, "Our Astra series is one of the most successful Smartphone series in the market today. Not only have we brought the latest solutions at best prices, but also best features suiting the dynamic needs. Our latest Astra Viva 4G holds testimony to the same. Good Looks, Power packed features at Power packed prices says it all"

The phone comes with 12 months warranty to their valuable customers, in Champagne Gold & Black + Grey colors, available in the retail stores across India.