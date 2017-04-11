Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G launched, offers support for 4G VoLTE and 21 Indic languages

Ziox Mobiles yesterday launched a new smartphone called QUIQ Flash 4G in India. Priced at Rs. 4,444, the ShopClues exclusive phone is available in two color variants: Black and Champagne Gold. The main highlight of the handset is the 4G VoLTE support it offers.

"We are very delighted to be associated with Shopclues.com for the first product of our QUIQ series 'QUIQ Flash 4G' Smartphone with latest updates at a very affordable price. The association would help us take a step ahead and promote our brand exclusively in the e-tail market helping our brand rule at the online platform as well," said Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles at the launch.

Now, let's find out about the other specifications and features of the Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G.

The budget smartphone comes equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor bundled with 1GB of RAM. Storage-wise, it has 8GB of inbuilt storage, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. On the software front, the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

In terms of optics, the Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G features an autofocus 5-MP primary camera with flash, while on the front lies a 2-MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity suite of the device offers 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and GPS. The smartphone ships with a 5-inch FWVGA display with Asahi Dragontrail Tough Glass, which is claimed to be 6 times stronger than regular glass.

The Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G is backed by a 2450mAh battery and measures 144x72.8x9.62mm in dimensions. Another notable thing about this phone is that it offers support for 21 Indian languages.