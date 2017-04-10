Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 4,444

Ziox Mobiles has unveiled its newest smartphone QUIQ Flash 4G exclusively with Shopclues.com. Available in Black and Champagne colors, the new smartphone is priced at Rs. 4,444.

Commenting on the launch and partnership with Shopclues, Mr. Deepak Kabu, Chief Executive Officer, Ziox Mobiles said, "We are very delighted to be associated with Shopclues.com for the first product of our QUIQ series "QUIQ Flash 4G" which comes with the latest updates at a very affordable price. The association would help us take a step ahead and promote our brand exclusively in the e-tail market helping our brand rule at the online platform as well."

SEE ALSO: Ziox mobile announces Z23 under its Zelfie series

However, the key highlight of this smartphone is that it comes with Asahi Dragon-trail glass touch board, that is 6 times stronger than conventional glass further making the smartphone resistant to scratches, and wreckage effects of an accidental drop.

With sleek and glossy design, the smartphone features 5-inch FWVGA display which is supported by a 2450mAh battery. The device is powered by a 1.3 GHZ Quad core processor which is coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage which is expandable via microSD card up to 32GB. As for the cameras, the Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and flash.The smartphone has a 2-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

On the software front, the device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and also comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Micro-USB, and GPS in addition to 4G LTE support. In addition, the device has an inbuilt feature of 21 Input languages support which makes consumers' conversation more personal and special. The smartphone measures 144x72.8x9.62mm in dimensions.

SEE ALSO: Ziox Mobiles announces Thunder MEGA feature phone with 4000 mAh battery at Rs.1,803

Speaking about the partnership, Nitin Kochhar, Vice President, Categories, ShopClues said, "ShopClues has always stayed ahead of the curve with innovative product launches that appeal to our customer base. The All new Ziox QUIQ Flash 4G comes enabled with 4G VoLTE/ViLTE& 8GB of internal storage to provide immersive entertainment experience to its customers. It is also equipped with the ground-breaking DragonTrail Tough Glass feature, which is a first in this budget segment. "

He further added, "It also comes with a 5" display, is user-friendly and an absolute value for money, a promise that ShopClues has time and again delivered on, through its products. We are certain that ShopClues customers are going to be delighted with the easy accessibility that we've provided to them for this outstanding line of devices."