ZOPO Color M4 with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 4,999

Today, ZOPO has announced the launch of a new budget smartphone dubbed Zolo Color M4. This is a 4G VoLTE smartphone that is priced at Rs. 4,999.

The ZOPO Color M4 has been announced at an event that as hosted in Lucknow. The smartphone marks the company's entry into the easter parts of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The smartphone has been launched in different color options such as Matte White, Indigo, Peach, Caribbean Blue, and Charcoal Black. The Rs. 4,999 priced ZOPO Color M4 will go on sale starting from April 25, 2017 via the major retail stores.

Also Read: Zopo Flash X Plus feature-rich smartphone launched at Rs. 13,999

Talking about the specifications, the ZOPO Color M4 boasts of a 4-inch WVGA 800 x 480 pixel TFT display. Under its hood, there operates a 64-bit 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737Mt processor coupled with Mali-T720 graphics unit. The processor is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

Booting on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the ZOPO smartphone is a dual-SIM device with support for connectivity aspects including 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, and Wi-Fi. The imaging department comprises of a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing selfie camera. The entire package is powered by a 1450mAh battery.

Also Read: ZOPO launches 'Color F2' smartphone at Rs 10,790

The ZOPO Color M4 smartphone comes with 365 days replacement warranty as well. This way, if there is any hardware issue with the smartphone within this period, you can get the smartphone replaced with a new one from a nearby ZOPO service center.