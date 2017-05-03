Zopo Color M5 4G smartphone launched at Rs. 5,999

Zopo, another Chinese smartphone manufacturer has just announced a new smartphone in the market.

Dubbed as Color M5 this new smartphone will be the successor to the previously launched Color M4 model. Talking more about the smartphone, the latest addition to the color series, M5 comes pre-installed with apps like Zopo Care, Zopo Worlds, and it even has a multilingual keyboard that supports over 25 Indian languages.

Specifications Zopo Color M5 is a dual-SIM smartphone and comes with a 5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) display. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M SoC coupled with ARM Mali-T720 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The device has 16GB of inbuilt storage and is expandable via microSD card up to 64GB. The handset is backed by a 2100mAh battery and runs on Android OS v6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box. Cameras Zopo Color M5 is armed with a 5-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera with a face beauty mode.Interestingly, the smartphone allows 1080p high-res video playback and users can record videos at 720p. The smartphone camera app also comes with some additional features like panorama mode, geo-tagging, smile shot mode, continuous shot mode, and time lapse video. Connectivity and Sensors The Zopo Color M5 has connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS, and Bluetooth 4.0, and more. Sensors include accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. As for the build, the smartphone measures 143.7x71x9.7mm and weighs 142 grams. Price and Availibility Zopo Color M5 is priced at Rs. 5,999 and it is available in the country throughout major offline retailers. The smartphone will be available in Peach, Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo, and Charcoal Black color options. Additionally, the company is also providing a one-year replacement warranty along with the smartphone.