ZOPO Color X 5.5 unveiled: features 5.5-inch HD display and 3GB RAM

Just a few weeks following the launch of the Flash X Plus, ZOPO today introduced the ZOPO Color X 5.5 in India. The latest addition to the company's 'Color series', comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 and is available in four color variants: Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold and Space Grey. The smartphone will be sold in the major offline retail stores April 20 onwards

As far as the specifications are concerned, the ZOPO Color X 5.5 sports a 5.5-inch HD display with the resolution of 1280 x 720pixels and an IPS 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Weighing at 166g, the device has a metal back and measures at 155 x 77.8 x 8.7mm. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded into the home button, using which you can unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds.

It also bears a feature called "One Button Access", which lets you control all the features with the touch of the home button. Besides this, the smartphone offers support for 25 Indian regional languages.

Under its hood, the ZOPO Color X 5.5 is powered by a Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz along with Mali-T720 GPU. In terms of storage, it has 3GB of RAM coupled with 16GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card.

The device is fueled by Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0. Talking about the optics, the smartphone packs an 8MP rear camera with LED Flash, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash at the front.

The ZOPO Color X 5.5 is backed by a 2500mAh battery and the connectivity options include 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS etc.

