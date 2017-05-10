Zopo Speed X official renders are out; India launch pegged later this month

Zopo seems to be all geared up to hit the high-end Indian smartphone arena with its upcoming device - Zopo Speed X. The latest model in the series launched in the country is the Speed 8, which is the company's first deca-core smartphone.

It is Speed lineup of smartphones from Zopo's stable have power packed processor, sturdy metallic unibody build, and high MP cameras among other features. The strong specifications are meant to offer an unparalleled user experience. The next model to be launched in India is the Zopo Speed X and it is slated for the end of this month. Before the official launch of the device, a few official renders are out showing the elegant design.

First dual dual camera phone from Zopo The highlight of the Zopo Speed X is that the smartphone features a dual-lens rear camera with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The latter lets you take stunning pictures with bokeh effect. There are other features such as face beauty mode, timelapse mode and more. There’s Soft LED flash The other unique feature of this Zopo smartphone is the Soft LED flash that accompanies the 13MP front-facing selfie camera. The soft light LED flash can be always on to keep you in the spotlight just like a lamp at the front that gives a soft radiant complexion suitable for good-looking selfies. Specs and price to be revealed later Apart from the camera department, the other specifications and the potential pricing details of this Zopo Speed X are yet to be announced. The launch of this smartphone is said to happen by the end of this month.