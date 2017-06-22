Zopo Speed X with dual cameras, Niki AI, 3GB RAM launched in India

Zopo, one of the Chinese smartphone OEMs in partnership with India's premier AI startup Niki.ai has just launched a new smartphone in the country.

Dubbed as Speed X, the key feature of the new smartphone is that it comes with Niki, an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot that will allow users to perform various tasks especially e-commerce related activities.

"With Niki chatbot app, Zopo Speed X users will get easy purchase options for more than 20 e-commerce services ranging from travel and entertainment to daily utilities. They will simply have to chat with Niki to pay bills, book cabs, buses, hotels, movie tickets and a lot more, just within seconds," says the company.

While that sounds interesting let us see what other features the phone has to offer.

Display, RAM, Processor and Storage Zopo Speed X comes with a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 441ppi. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor which is paired with 3GB of DDR3 RAM. The device offers 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Cameras While dual cameras are becoming the trend in the smartphone world, Zopo Speed X also incorporates dual camera setup at the rear end. As such, the dual cameras include a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor that allows it to capture depth-of-field. At the front, the new Zopo smartphone sports a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The Smartphone will also have a unique "Soft LED flash" feature that will help users capture amazing low-light selfies. Battery and Software The Zopo Speed X is backed by a non-removable 2680mAh battery. The handset runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Other Features The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone will include connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, FM, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Zopo's new Speed X also features a fingerprint scanner at the back. As for the dimensions, Zopo Speed X is just 8.1mm thick and weighs 131 grams.