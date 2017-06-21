Zopo to launch Speed X smartphone in partnership with Niki.ai in India

Zopo, one of the Chinese smartphone OEMs has now partnered with India's premier AI startup Niki.ai to launch its upcoming Smartphone, the Zopo Speed X. The Speed X will be a part of Zopo's flagship speed series through which Zopo entered the Indian smartphone market in 2015.

Zopo is hoping that this collaboration will provide a great amount of boost to the Speed X launch, making it all the more successful. Further, the company will be using Niki, an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot in the upcoming smartphone which the company says that it will help users with all their e-commerce related activities.

According to the company, Niki's app and widget will be available exclusively on Zopo's Speed X and it will provide easy purchase options with 20+ e-commerce services across travel, entertainment, and daily utilities. With such feature users will simply have to chat with Niki to pay bills, book cabs, buses, hotels, movie tickets and a lot more, just within seconds.

Commenting on the partnership, Vineet Varshney, CTO, Zopo Mobile, said "Our new flagship product, Speed X belongs to our high-end Speed series which is aimed to provide affordable smartphones to the Indian Smartphone users with top-notch technology. We are immensely happy to launch the Speed X along with Niki.ai. With the growth of digital wallets and the consumer's behavior shift from offline purchase to online shopping, we decided to introduce Niki in our Speed X smartphone for all our Indian customers. Niki understands the consumers buying pattern and suggests them with new and better options to look for in almost all the areas."

Speaking on the partnership, Sachin Jaiswal, CEO, Niki.ai, also stated, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Zopo and help deliver a superior shopping experience to the customers. With this partnership, Niki is expanding its mobile presence and will now be available as a widget too, in addition to the app and messenger bot, enabling brands to improve their engagement with existing customers, expand customer base and generate monetizing opportunities across various platforms."

Talking about the upcoming smartphone, Zopo Speed X will likely feature a 5.0-inch Full-HD and a dual camera setup. There will be a 13MP primary camera which will be paired with a 2MP secondary camera. The Smartphone will have a unique "Soft LED flash" feature that will help users capture amazing low-light selfies. The company is touting it to further come with the stylish metal body, a wide range of color options and a 365 days replacement warranty.

However, the company has not provided any specific date as to when the launch will happen. But we are speculating it to be very soon.