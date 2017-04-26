ZTE announced a 6-inch MAX XL with Android 7.1.1

ZTE, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. announced a new smartphone by name MAX XL. As the name itself says, it is a big phone with a wide display of 6-inch and large battery capacity.

If you are thinking about it as a premium phone, then you are wrong. The company released this biggest screen, biggest battery, and high-performance phone for a cheaper price. It is available online at Boost Mobile for just $129.99 MSRP and it's also on sale now with $28 off. So one can consider this as a budget-friendly phone offering high-end specs in it.

Lixin Cheng, chairman, and CEO of ZTE USA says, "The ZTE MAX XL is intended to show just how great an affordable premium device can be in 2017.We continue to push boundaries and give consumers more of what they want - bigger battery, bigger screen and the best connection possible - all at an affordable price. Consumers can get an excellent smartphone for under $130, and the MAX XL proves it."

As it is mentioned already, this phone comes with a wide 6-inch IPS FHD display with Gorilla Glass 3 wrapped around it for protection. The name itself says how big the phone is. This smartphone is said to be the first bigger display phone to be sold via Boost. It even houses a large battery of 3,990mAh capacity which keeps the phone awake without being dead easily. It is one of the budget phones to be powered by the latest 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor. The MAX XL is coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, which can expand up to 128GB using a microSD card slot. The phone runs on latest Android Nougat which further adds to its performance. Also Read: ZTE Axon 7s and 7 Max launched with 4100 battery and Snapdragon 821 SoC The ZTE MAX XL provides a better connection with Sprint's HPUE technology and LTE+ support. The phone is also designed to be international roaming capable which helps the user to stay connected everywhere. This is the first phone which is sold via Boost Mobile to feature this technology in it. This phone comes with unlimited gig plans such as unlimited talk, text, and data with mobile optimized streaming videos, gaming and music, Unlimited 4G LTE data, $50 a month for one line and also $30 a month for a second line which can go up to five total lines. There are so many other offers which you can go through in detail on their website.

