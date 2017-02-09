ZTE Axon 7 to come with Android 7.0 Nougat and Daydream VR support

The Android 7.0 Nougat update along with some other firmware updates are already out now for the ZTE's Axon 7. As a part of the update, the Axon 7 will also receive the much-awaited support for Google's Daydream VR platform. With this, ZTE's Axon 7 is among the very few smartphones which offer these updates and Daydream VR. But what really gives the Axon 7 the edge over its competition is the price range at which it is placed currently.

Moving past the Daydream VR, the ZTE Axon 7, now seeding Android 7.0 Nougat update brings more features like split screen multitasking capabilities, along with new emojis and battery saving features to the handset. The update also brings improvements in security, stability and performance. Further, it also adds the Hiya caller ID/blocking app to the default dialer.

ZTE had announced Daydream VR support at the very early stages, even before most of the others who are offering it. Apart from ZTE's Axon 7 the other smartphones that support Daydream VR are Google's Pixel, Pixel XL, and Motorola's Moto Z and Moto Z Force. There are others who are in the process of acquiring support from Google for the VR platform, like Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design. While the Asus ZenFone AR has already received the update and support for the Daydream VR platform, it is yet to be launched in the market.