ZTE Axon 7 Mini Android 7.1.1 Nougat update released

ZTE Axon 7 Mini is now getting updated to Android Nougat. Users in U.S. will be the first to receive the update.

ZTE's flagship Axon 7 has already received the Nougat update back in March now it is time for the Mini version to be updated to the new OS. The new update is a stable version of Android Nougat and the company has stated that it is rolling out to all devices. So Axon 7 Mini users in other countries should also be receiving the update in the coming weeks.

However, Axon 7 Mini users will now be able to experience Nougat hands-on. Besides, the update does bring all the standard Android Nougat features such as Multi-Window mode, bundled notifications, Quick Reply, improved Doze mode, support for Vulkan API, App Shortcuts and many other under-the-hood optimizations and stability improvements.

The changelog mentions the following new additions;

Android 7.1.1 provides updated emojis, plus the ability to use two or more languages at once. Communicating is now easier (and more fun) than ever.

Not only can you text in two languages, but you can "be in two places" at once! Android N gives you the ability to switch between apps or run them side-by-side. How fast can you multitask?

Android N also provides the ability to save even more battery power, revamped notification updates and a whole lot more so you can customize the Axon 7 Mini even more.

With T-Mobile Wi-Fi Calling support you can now talk and text without using data!

Users in U.S. who are on T-Mobile network will also be getting support for T-Mobile Wi-Fi calling. Users can just use the Wi-Fi connection to make calls and send messages even if there is no cellular network.

The changelog doesn't make it clear whether the June security patch from Google is present or not. In any case, as with any OTA rollouts, it will take some time before it reaches all devices. You can also check for the updates manually by going to the phone's Settings > System Update page.

