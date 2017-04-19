ZTE Axon 7s and 7 Max launched with 4100 battery and Snapdragon 821 SoC

ZTE has just launched a new smartphone called the Axon 7s. Besides this, the Chinese mobile manufacturer has also unveiled an upgraded version of last year's ZTE Axon 7, which is being dubbed as the Axon 7 Max.

Both the new devices ship with "systematic integration of intelligent encryption", which is the most highlighted feature. As of now, we have little information about the smartphones. We just know that the ZTE Axon 7s is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset under its hood. While the ZTE Axon 7 comes loaded with a non-removable, large 4100mAh battery.

The company has posted an image of the Axon 7s, which reveals that the front speaker grille is housed above the display. We also know that new Axon 7s and Axon 7 Max offers real-time voice to text translation with the support of 23 languages.

To refresh your memory, let's take a look at the features and specifications of the ZTE Axon 7. The smartphone was launched in China and was available in three variants: Basic, Standard and Premium at the price of CNY 2,899, CNY 3,299 and CNY 4,099 (convert to Rs.) respectively.

The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and sports a 5.5 inches AMOLED display with the resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Quad-core processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, which can be further expanded.

Camera-wise, the ZTE Axon 7 flaunts a 20MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter at the front.

Let's hope that the company will let us know all the details of the newly launched phones in the following days.

