ZTE Axon 7S with 6GB RAM and dual cameras is now up for sale in China

Chinese smartphone manufacturer is mainly known for its high-end Axon series smartphones. The company announced a new smartphone called the Axon 7s in April. Besides this, the it also unveiled an upgraded version of last year's ZTE Axon 7, which is being dubbed as the Axon 7 Max.

However, here we will only talk about the Axon 7S as it has just gone on sale in China exactly two months later the announcement. Priced at 4599 Yuan ($675), the phone can be purchased via Jingdong (JD.com). Needless to say, its price tag is raising a few eyebrows. However, if you consider the specs and the features, the pricing makes sense. Most importantly, the Axon 7S comes with "systematic integration of intelligent encryption".

Talking about the specs, the ZTE Axon 7S is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with an impressive 6GB of RAM. In terms of storage capacity, the smartphone has 128GB of default storage. The device also gives the option to expand the storage space further through a microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Axon 7S features a vertically placed rear dual camera setup comprising of a 20MP Sony IMX350 main sensor as well as a 12MP Sony IMX368 camera sensor. Front of the smartphone holds an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a 3400mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support through USB Type-C port.

The Axon 7S flaunts a 5.5-inch QHD display just like its predecessor. Additionally, the device also has a fingerprint scanner on its back.

Now, the question is, will people spend so much money on this ZTE phone? Probably not, since there are so many flagships available with similar or even better features at less price.