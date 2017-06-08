ZTE Axon 8 with Snapdragon 820, 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM hits GFXBench

A ZTE smartphone bearing the model number A2018 has just made its way to popular benchmark site, GFXBench. The device is said to be the successor of ZTE Axon 7, which was launched last year. Thanks to the benchmark listing, almost all of its features and specifications have been revealed.

If you remember, the ZTE A2018 had also appeared on Chinese regulatory authority TENAA a few days back. We got to see some images of the device there, which showed us the front and rear view of the device. Interestingly, the back of the smartphone featured a vertically aligned dual camera setup. However, the ZTE handset is listed with only one rear snapper on GFXBench. Not only this, even the internal specs differed a bit.

In any case, let's focus on the latest GFXBench listing. Apparently, the ZTE will come with a rather small 4.4-inch QHD display with the resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. The smartphone is listed with a Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor that runs at 2.1GHz and is paired with Adreno 530 GPU.

Notably, it is the same chipset that has fueled 2016 flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, LG G5, LG V20, OnePlus 3 and HTC 10 to name a few.

Coming to the storage aspect, the rumored ZTE Axon 8 has 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of expandable native storage.

The handset will feature a 12MP primary shooter on the back, while on the front will be an 8MP selfie camera. The rear-facing camera will also carry support for 4K video shooting. On the software front, it will arrive with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with the company's own skin on top.

Well, as you can see, there doesn't seem to be many upgrades from the ZTE Axon 7. So as per The Android Soul, the ZTE A2018 could launch as the ZTE Axon 7s.