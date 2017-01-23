ZTE BA602 with 3,000mAh battery spotted on Geekbench

From the rumored specs, the ZTE BA602 appears to be an entry-level smartphone.

ZTE BA602, the company’s upcoming smartphone was spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs of the smartphone. 

Just recently, the smartphone was spotted on TENAA (a Chinese telecom regulatory authority) as well as on Bluetooth SIG. The leaked images from TENAA suggest a design language similar to the one seen on BA610T. So, chances are the BA602 is a water downed version of the BA610T.

In terms of specs, the smartphone seems to be powered by the MediaTek MT6737 chipset and may pack 2GB of RAM, as the Geekbench listing reveals. It will also feature a 5.5-inch HD display, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box. 

Earlier leaks have revealed that the smartphone will be launched in quite blue, quicksand gold, phantom gray, galaxy silver, and black. Also, according to the rumors, the company could unveil the ZTE BA602 smartphone “very soon.” 

