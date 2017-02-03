ZTE Blade A2 Plus launched in India at Rs. 11,999, sale debuts on February 6

Last week, ZTE teased that it will be launching a smartphone with a massive 5,000mAh battery in India on February 3. As teased, the company has launched the ZTE Blade A2 Blade in the country at a price point of Rs. 11,999. This smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart and will debut on sale starting from February 6 in Gold and Silver color options.

The highlight of the ZTE Blade A2 Plus is its 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging feature. With this feature, the smartphone can be used to charge other smartphones using it. Also, the battery comes with fast charging support. The capacious battery is claimed to offer a talk time of 22 hours to the smartphone, which is significantly longer than what most other smartphones in the market render.

Boasting an unibody metallic build, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus sports a 5.50-inch 2.5D curved glass display with FHD 1080p resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone houses an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 3GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB. Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with Mi-Favor 3.5.

There is a 13MP main snapper on the ZTE phone paired with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera also with LED flash. A fingerprint sensor is also onboard for added security. The ZTE phone supports 4G VoLTE as well.