ZTE Blade A2 Plus with 5,000 mAh battery goes on sale on Flipkart at Rs. 11,999

ZTE Blade A2 Plus is now available in the Indian market. The budget smartphone was launched last week and you can now buy it on Flipkart at a price point of Rs. 11,999. The e-commerce site is also offering 5% off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. Besides, interested buyers can also get up to Rs. 10,000 discount on exchanging their old handsets on purchase of ZTE Blade A2 Plus.

SEE ALSO: ZTE Blade A2 Plus review

The USP of ZTE Blade A2 Plus is its large 5,000 mAh battery unit, which in our testing easily lasted for two days on a heavy usage.The battery also supports fast charging and comes with OTG reverse charging technology that allows you to charge other mobile devices.

As fasr as specifications are concerned, ZTE Blade A2 Plus sports a 5.50-inch 2.5D curved glass display with FHD 1080p resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone houses an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 3GB of storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with Mi-Favor 3.5. There is a 13MP main snapper on the ZTE phone paired with dual-tone LED flash and PDAF and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera also with LED flash. A fingerprint sensor is also onboard for added security. The ZTE phone supports 4G VoLTE as well.