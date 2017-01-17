ZTE Blade A2 with Android update spotted online

If you remember the ZTE Blade A2 was launched last year in June and the smartphone was the successor to the ZTE Blade A1 which came with a lot of improvements. The device also was also running Android 5.1 Lollipop-based MiFavor 3.2 out of the box.

However, if you are to go by the recent reports floating around the internet, it looks like the device will be getting the Marshmallow update soon. The ZTE Blade A2 has been spotted on GFXBench site. Not that there are major updates or any added features to the smartphone but it will be receiving the Android update which is good news for the Blade A2 users.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge Android Nougat update stopped

Currently, no information has been revealed as to when exactly the update will be rolled out. But considering the fact that it has started appearing in benchmarks, it'd be practical to say that the roll-out should begin sometime soon.

With this news let's just have a look or more precisely recap what the smartphone brings to the table for the consumers. The ZTE Blade A2 comes with an all-metal body. The smartphone sports a 360-degree fingerprint scanner that the company claims can unlock the device in just 0.3 seconds. The device also packs a hybrid SIM slot which means that it can support either dual-SIM cards or one SIM and another slot for microSD card.

For specifications, ZTE Blade A2 features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS 2.5D display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 clocked at 1.5GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. There is 16GB storage on board and it supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

SEE ALSO: Oppo Find 9 leaked images reveals bezel-less display and more

As for the cameras, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). The smartphone also houses a 5-megapixel front camera with LED flash. Connectivity options include, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The Blade A2 also comes with 4G LTE and supports VoLTE (voice over LTE) with HD voice call compatibility. Powering the device is a 2500mAh battery.

Source

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals