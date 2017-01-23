ZTE Blade A520 receives Wi-fi certification, launch expected soon

ZTE is all geared up to set a benchmark in 2017, as the smartphone vendor is planning to launch a wide range of smartphones. One among all the rumored smartphones is the ZTE Blade A520.

There have been rumors surfacing the web about the upcoming ZTE Blade A520. If the latest rumor is to be believed the ZTE Blade A520 smartphone has already received Wi-Fi certification from the WiFi Alliance (WFA).

Other than the Wi-fi certification, this ZTE device is also expected to come with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box along with a 2,400mAh battery capacity. However, about the specs, there's not much information revealed about the smartphone as of yet.

Predictions are such ZTE Blade A520 is in the pipeline and may launch very soon. The assumption is based on the fact that the support page of the ZTE smartphone is already live.

It should be noted that ZTE hasn't revealed any official statement of the launch and specs of the rumored ZTE Blade A520.

