ZTE Blade Max 3 launched: Price, specifications and more

ZTE has just released a brand new affordable smartphone in the U.S. Dubbed as ZTE Blade Max 3, the new device takes over the place of ZTE Imperial Max which was launched by a U.S. Cellular last year as well.

Talking about the smartphone, ZTE Blade Max 3 sports a 6-inch display with 1080 x 1920 pixels and it also has 2.5D Gorilla Glass for added protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of expandable storage space. The handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery and the company claims that the device will deliver a talk time of up to 40 hours, r a stand-by time of up to 31 days.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 13 MP dual rear cameras and 5 MP front-facing camera. Other features of the phone include a fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a dedicated DAC (Digital-to-Analog Convertor) that provides high-quality audio experience (via headphones). The phone runs on Android 6 Marshmallow.

Connectivity options also include 4G LTE, WiFi (2.4GHz/5GHz 802.11 b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.2. Features like GPS, Accelerometer, Light, Proximity, Hall, Gyro, and Compass also come along with the handset. The device measures 6.49" x 3.31" x 0.35" and weighs 7.1 ounces.

The ZTE Blade Max 3 is priced at $199.99 (approx Rs. 12,788) after a $100 online discount.

