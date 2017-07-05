ZTE Blade V7 Plus with 8MP front camera and rear fingerprint scanner launched

Chinese electronics giant ZTE has just unveiled a new smartphone called the ZTE Blade V7 Plus. It was unexpected since there have been no additions to V7 series after last year's Blade V7 and Blade V7 Lite. Moreover, the company announced the Blade V8 a few months back.

So it is quite surprising to know ZTE is not done away with its Blade V7 series. While the ZTE Blade V7 Plus is supposed to be the successor of the original Blade V7, not many upgrades have been added to the device. Talking about the innards, the Blade V7 Plus still retains many specs from the previous year's model. It is powered by an outdated MediaTek MT6753 processor along with 2GB of RAM.

In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage. It sports the same 5.2-inch display with the FHD resolution of 1080p.

As for the optics, the ZTE Blade V7 Plus features a 13MP rear-facing camera accompanied by a LED flash light. There is also an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Notably, the front camera of the device has seen an upgrade over its predecessor.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on the same Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. It draws its energy from a relatively larger (as compared to the ZTE Blade V7) 2540mAh battery unit.

In addition to this, a fingerprint scanner lies on the rear panel of the handset.

The ZTE Blade V7 Plus is available in two color variants: Platinum Grey and Ion Gold. The smartphone is already up for sale in select regions like Australia and Russia.