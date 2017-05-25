ZTE Blade V8 Mini clears FCC certification: Launching soon

Looks like ZTE is gearing to up to launch a new smartphone in the market soon.

As such, the company's upcoming smartphone Blade V8 Mini has just appeared at the FCC and this could mean that the device could be launched soon. Further, the FCC listing reveals significant details about the upcoming device and it also provides some final images of the phone.

However, the company had showcased the same smartphone earlier at the MWC 2017 event in Barcelona. While the information not really new, the listing does more or less provide the confirmed specs and features of the handset.

What exactly the listing reveals? The FCC listing offers a several test report documents of the phone along with a set of external and internal photos. Thus we get to see the smartphone from all sides and we can make out the design of the devices as well. Firstly the smartphone looks compact and will likely be featuring a metal body design. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup at the back. The flash is placed between the cameras and there are two speaker grilles at the bottom. At the right side, you have the power button and the volume rockers whereas at the left side there is a sim tray. AT the top there is a 3.5mm audio port and at the bottom, you have the micro-USB port. Coming to the front, you can see that the display has got a 2.5D curved glass on top. The are capacitive keys below the display and at the top, there is the camera and some sensors. Additional leak Apart from the photos of the phone and the test reports, the FCC filing also provides images of the battery, the charger, the headphones and the USB cable. The official User Manual for the ZTE Blade V8 Mini is also included in the filing. Specifications ZTE's Blade V8 Mini will come with a 5-inch display with a 720p resolutionThe smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor which will be paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone will likely feature 16GB of internal storage space, along with a 2800mAh battery. Talking about the cameras, the phone will sport a 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back while the front will get a 5-megapixel camera sensor. Blade V8 Mini will run on Android 7.0 Nougat. What to expect? Even though the smartphone has appeared on the FCC website, ZTE has provided no official statement regarding the launch date or the actual launch regions or at what price the smartphone will be coming. So, well will have have to wait a bit longer for the official word regarding this. That being said, ZTE could launch this device soon for the public.