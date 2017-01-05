ZTE Blade V8 Pro Unveiled at CES 2017 Alongside Hawkeye with Eye-Tracking Sensor

At the CES 2017, ZTE has unveiled two smartphones: one is the previously rumored flagship Blade V8 Pro and the other is the Hawkeye, which is a Kickstarter project available for pre-order at $199 (approx. Rs. 13,500).

The flagship smartphone, ZTE Blade V8 Pro features a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint sensor as well below the home button. When it comes to the specifications of this smartphone, it is bestowed with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under its hood, the smartphone employs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz paired with 3GB AM and Adreno 506 graphics unit.

There is 32GB of native memory support in the ZTE smartphone and this can be further expanded up to 128GB using a micro SD card. Notably, the smartphone features hybrid dual-SIM support. In terms of camera aspects, the ZTE Blade V8 Pro is equipped with 13MP and 8MP dual-camera setup with dual-LED flash, face detection, 4K video recording and PDAF. The 8MP sensor at the rear can give bokek effect to the images. Also, there is an 8MP front-facing selfie shooter.

A 3140mAh battery pumps life to the ZTE flagship smartphone and it supports the Quick Charge feature as well. ZTE claims that the battery can give a talktime of 24 hours, which is impressive. The other aspects of the ZTE Blade V8 Pro include NFC, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, USB Type-C, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. This smartphone carries a price tag of $229 (approx. Rs. 15,550).

In addition to the Blade V8 Pro, ZTE has also unveiled the Hawkeye smartphone, which is a crowdsourced Kickstarter project. This smartphone can be pre-ordered for $199 (approx. Rs. 13,500) and is expected to be made available for sale from September this year.

Back in 2016, ZTE asked users to give ideas for a new smartphone and the winning concept is the Hawkeye. The smartphone has several highlights including self-adhesive back and eye-tracking sensor. The self-adhesive back, the Hawkeye can be suck on different surfaces. The eye-tracking sensor enables tracking the eye movements to scroll up, down, right and left.

When it comes to specs, the Hawkeye features similar specs as the Flagship smartphone including a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display, a fingerprint sensor, dual-camera setup, expandable storage support, capacious battery with Quick Charge support and dual-SIM card slots.