ZTE Blade V8 with Dual camera leaks ahead of CES 2017

ZTE V8 is said to feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a 13+2MP Dual-lens camera setup and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset.

The year 2017 has just started and the online world is already flooding with leaks and rumors of upcoming smartphone launches.

After Samsung's A series (2017), Asus budget smartphone, the latest to join the rumor mill is ZTE V8. The smartphone has been leaked ahead of CES 2017 in a number of high definition images on the company's own website.

The images show a premium looking device with sleek aluminum body. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, a home button with a fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C connector.

ZTE V8's talking point will be its Dual-Lens camera setup. The rear side of the smartphone is said to sports a 13MP+2MP camera with features including HDR, PDAF, and a dual-LED flash. One picture shows a 13MP camera on the front of the smartphone.

ZTE V8 is expected to fight the likes of other dual-lens camera smartphones such as Honor 8, the upcoming Honor 6X and the recently launched Coolpad Cool1 Dual.

As per leaked information, ZTE V8 boasts a 5.2-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 screen) IPS display. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 2/3GB of RAM and 16/32GB of internal storage. On the software side, the ZTE Blade V8 runs ZTE's proprietary skin, MiFlavor over Android, 7.0 Nougat.

ZTE will be made the smartphone official at a press conference on January 3 in CES 2017. Stay tuned for updates on the new launches from CES 2017.

Story first published: Monday, January 2, 2017, 18:30 [IST]
