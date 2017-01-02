ZTE Blade V8 with Dual camera leaks ahead of CES 2017

The year 2017 has just started and the online world is already flooding with leaks and rumors of upcoming smartphone launches.

After Samsung's A series (2017), Asus budget smartphone, the latest to join the rumor mill is ZTE V8. The smartphone has been leaked ahead of CES 2017 in a number of high definition images on the company's own website.

The images show a premium looking device with sleek aluminum body. There is a 3.5mm audio jack, a home button with a fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C connector.

ZTE V8's talking point will be its Dual-Lens camera setup. The rear side of the smartphone is said to sports a 13MP+2MP camera with features including HDR, PDAF, and a dual-LED flash. One picture shows a 13MP camera on the front of the smartphone.

ZTE V8 is expected to fight the likes of other dual-lens camera smartphones such as Honor 8, the upcoming Honor 6X and the recently launched Coolpad Cool1 Dual.

As per leaked information, ZTE V8 boasts a 5.2-inch Full HD (1080 x 1920 screen) IPS display. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 2/3GB of RAM and 16/32GB of internal storage. On the software side, the ZTE Blade V8 runs ZTE's proprietary skin, MiFlavor over Android, 7.0 Nougat.

ZTE will be made the smartphone official at a press conference on January 3 in CES 2017. Stay tuned for updates on the new launches from CES 2017.

Images: Android Authority