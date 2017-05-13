ZTE Blade X Max with 6-inch display, Android Nougat 7.1.1 launched

ZTE is a popular smartphone brand in the U.S. and thus while the company enjoys such popularity it has introduced a new smartphone in the market.

Dubbed as Blade X Max the smartphone falls under the budget category and comes with reasonable specs for the price. Moreover, Blade X Max has been designed and developed with features that will provide great entertainment, photography, and productivity.

That being said, here is what you get with the smartphone.

Display The smartphone comes with a large 6-inch full HD display with Dragontrail glass for added protection. The company says that the display supports beautiful imagery and easy readability. Likewise, the smartphone measures 6.50" x 3.27" x 0.37" and weighs 196g. Under the Hood Further ZTE Blade X Max is powered by a Qualcomm 435 (MSM8940) 1.4 GHz octa-core processor which is paired with 2GB RAM. The smartphone gets 32GB os internal storage and it is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The handset is backed by a 3400mAh battery and the company claims that the smartphone will deliver up to 17.7 hours of talk time and up to 241 hours of standby time. As for the software, the smartphone runs on the latest version of Android that is Nougat 7.1.1. Cameras ZTE Blade X Max is equipped with a 13 MP camera at the rear with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. As per the company, the camera app comes with enhanced features like dual-directional panorama, manual controls, selfie-flash and more that will allow users to capture special memories wherever they are. Connectivity Options The device comes with connectivity options like Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, USB Type-C with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0, 3.5mm audio port, GPS, and 4G. Interestingly, the smartphone also features Dolby Audio sound technology which provides premium sound for gaming, music and video viewing. Price Talking about the price the smartphone has been priced at $149.99 which translates roughly to Rs. 9,562. The smartphone is currently available in the U.S. across all stores and online at Cricket Wireless. As for the other markets, we will have to wait and see whether ZTE will make the device available across the globe or not.