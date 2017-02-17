ZTE to come out with a Gigabit phone at Mobile World Congress

Chinese company ZTE who seem to be ahead of the curve is bringing us a step closer to 5G devices with the announcement of its latest smartphone, the ZTE Gigabit phone. This could be indeed a game changer smartphone for the company.

As for the smartphone, the company claims that the device will make 360 degree VR, 4K video and instant cloud storage possible seamlessly on the go. However, no further information has been revealed as of now.

SEE ALSO: ZTE Axon 7 to come with Android 7.0 Nougat and Daydream VR support

If you recall the devices capable of supporting gigabit LTE were already announced last year when Qualcomm teamed up with Netgear, Ericsson and Telstra to produce a hotspot that technically would allow for around 1Gbps downloads via Telstra's existing network.

Interestingly, Qualcomm too had earlier announced that its gigabit LTE capable X 16 modem would be embedded in its Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. This would be an upgrade over the previous X 12 modem and its maximum download speed of 600 Mbps.

SEE ALSO: ZTE Quartz, ZTE's first Android Wear watch is reportedly in the making

ZTE is refraining from letting us in on the full details of the Gigabit Phone and saving it for MWC, but from the looks of it the device is all set to be one of the first smartphones in the market to support such speeds and is definitely paving the way to 5G. So all we can do is hold our breath and wait till ZTE unveils the Gigabit phone at the MWC, needless to say, we will keep you posted as and when we get the latest updates.

Source: