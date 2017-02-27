ZTE Gigabit Phone, the world’s first 5G smartphone announced at MWC 2017

Among the major announcements taking place at the MWC 2017 tech show in Barcelona, ZTE has unveiled one of its products, the Gigabit Phone, which is the world's first smartphone with download speed reaching up to 1GB per second.

The ZTE Gigabit Phone, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform with an integrated Snapdragon X16 LTE modem, utilizes a combination of carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO antenna technology, and 256-QAM modulation to achieve LTE download speeds that are up to 10x faster than first generation LTE devices.

Developed independently by ZTE, the 5G and Pre5G Giga+ MBB solutions featuring Gigabit Phone is three times as powerful at improving data processing capability.

With the incredible download speed, the device is capable of utilizing the trending 360 degree panoramic VR video, instant cloud storage, entertainment upgrades and fast cache of ultra Hi-Fi music and movies, and instant APP.

The introduction of ZTE's Gigabit surely marks an important cornerstone for the 5G mobile era.

At the event taking place in Spain, ZTE spokesperson said, "We are thrilled to introduce the world's first smartphone with download speeds up to 1Gbps. With the new device, the way people stay connected will be changed forever." He further added, "Focusing on 5G technologies will be one of the key priorities of ZTE's global development.

ZTE will be very glad to leverage its technology strength and experience in 5G to cooperate with government and business partners to discuss and facilitate the upcoming 5G era."

However, the company has not spoken or released the full specs-sheet of the pre-5G device. Also it may not quite turn out to be a completely 5G device, as the company itself calls it Pre5G device, but for sure it is faster than 4G.