ZTE Hawkeye Kickstarter campaign is likely to be canceled

The company may still launch the smartphone with improved specs.

By:

As you may all know ZTE, at the CES 2017 earlier this month had showcased the ZTE Hawkeye — a crowdsourced Kickstarter campaign. The idea behind the campaign was to collect ideas for the people including the price and specifications. 

However, it seems like the company hasn’t received the kind of response it was hoping for. ZTE had recently acknowledged the same indicating that it is going to make several changes to the smartphone to make it interesting. And now, the company 'most likely’ seems to cancel the Kickstarter campaign.

Jeff Yee, Vice President of technology planning, in an interview with Mobile Syrup revealed that the company would 'most likely’ scrap the Kickstarter campaign. However, it is still ready to improve the specs of the smartphone if people are really interested. 

As of now, there’s no information on the changes ZTE is planning to make to the smartphone. But, we will keep you posted should something solid surface online. 



