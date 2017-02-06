ZTE India is planning to launch up to 8 new devices in the coming days

The Chinese smartphone companies these days, seem to see India as a great market to sell their devices and products. In fact, with gaining popularity and a meteoric growth in the India market, Chinese smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Huawei have already announced that they will be launching more products in the days to come.

And now more companies are vying for a good spot in the Indian market. While the competition may heat up in the coming days, ZTE another Chinese smartphone manufacturer is also planning to launch up to 8 new devices in the next few months.

The company has recently launched its Blade A2 Plus smartphone in India at Rs, 11,999 and it looks like ZTE has plans to bring in more devices to the India market. Besides, it has been reported that the upcoming products from the company will be focused on the mid-range price segment from Rs. 7,000 - Rs. 20,000.

ZTE India Terminal Chief Marketing Officer Sachin Batra told PTI said, "We have been a B2B player but we are keen on tapping into the consumer segment. Blade A2 Plus is our first phone and going ahead, we have a strong pipeline of devices that will bring in feature-packed devices at affordable prices."

He added that "ZTE will launch 7-8 devices in the next few months and will focus on price points between Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 15,999." "We are also aiming for a 3-4 percent share in the first year itself."