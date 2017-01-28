ZTE to launch Blade A610 Plus with 5,000mAh battery on February 3

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is bringing a new smartphone to the market and has sent out media invites for a launch event in Delhi on February 3.

While the company has been secretive about the details of the smartphone but taking into account the rumors and leaked reports, ZTE is likely to launch the Blade A610 Plus.

According to a BGR India report, the upcoming ZTE smartphone might feature a 5,000mAh battery and in conjunction with the partial teaser on the invite, it further confirms that the smartphone could be Blade A610 Plus. The teaser that comes with the invite further indicates shows metal body design, a square shaped fingerprint scanner, and a LED flash placed below the camera lens.

SEE ALSO: BlackBerry Mercury to sport Google Pixel-like rear camera, launching on February 25

However, the smartphone was already launched last year and was priced quite affordably. Meanwhile, the smartphone came with decent configurations but the main highlight of the smartphone has been its huge battery.

As for the specifications, the ZTE Blade A610 Plus features a 5.5-inch 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass on top and is powered by a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM. The device comes with 16GB of storage and it can be expanded using a microSD card.

SEE ALSO: Moto G5 now receives FCC certification

The cameras include a 13-megapixel rear shooter with 1080p video recording capabilities and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE support, and the smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box.

The ZTE Blade A610 Plus is expected to launch for less than Rs 15,000.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals