ZTE Nubia M2 Play launched: Key features and Specifications

ZTE has yet again today unveiled the latest smartphone in the company's device portfolio - the Nubia M2 Play.

With a host of features for users, the new Nubia M2 Play is the newest member of ZTE's M2 series and is joining the likes of Nubia M2 and M2 Lite. Unfortunately, the pricing and availability of the smartphone have not yet been announced but the details should be disclosed in the coming days.

In any case, let now look at some of the key features and specifications of the smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display, RAM, Processor and Storage The ZTE Nubia M2 Play features a metal body with curved glass on the front. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch IPS display with 720 x 1280 resolution and 274ppi. Further, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 435 chipset with an eight-core Cortex-A53 processor (split at 4x1.4GHz and 4x1.1GHz) which is coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 3GB of RAM. As for the storage, the device offers 32GB internal storage which can be expanded via microSD card. Cameras, Battery and Software Talking about the optics, ZTE Nubia M2 Play sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and auto-focus as well as LED flash. At the front, there is a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery and it basically runs on Nubia UI 5.0 which is based on Android Nougat 7.0. Other features Nubia M2 Play is 3G and 4G capable. This dual SIM smartphone has a built-in GPS receiver, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP and there's a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio plug as well.