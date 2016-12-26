ZTE Nubia Z11 and Nubia N1 Go on Sale Today in India, Exclusive to Amazon

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had launched two of its high-end Nubia smartphones, namely Nubia Z11 and Nubia N1 on December 14 in India. These bezel-less 4G VoLTE smartphones will be available for sale from today onwards, exclusively on Amazon.
ZTE in a statement states that they are excited to announce the availability of their newly-launched Nubia Z11 and Nubia N1, and are ready to mark a new chapter for Nubia in India.
Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, Nubia Mobile launched Nubia Z11 with 64GB storage capacity available at a market price at Rs. 29,999, whereas Nubia N1 will be available at Rs. 11,999, which comes equipped with nubia's NeoPower technology and a massive 5,000mAh battery.
Going through the specifications, the smartphones will be packed with a 5.5-inch full HD display and will be powered by a 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor. Along with that, the smartphones will sport a 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, and OIS and an 8MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.
Being a subsidiary of ZTE Mobile Corporation, the devices are available with a quick fingerprint sensor at their back, which can unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds. These devices are also bagged with 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1, and USB Type-C support as connectivity options.
Media reports suggest that the two Nubia smartphones will be up for sale from this noon onwards, only on Amazon India.