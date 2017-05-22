ZTE Nubia Z17 leaks again showing circular home button

ZTE is geared up to announce its upcoming mid-range smartphone dubbed Nubia Z17 in the next week. Now, it looks like a real render of the smartphone has hit the web showing us what the device might look like.

The recent ZTE Nubia Z17 leak comes from a Weibo user. The tipster uploaded an alleged image of the ZTE smartphone citing that it could be the upcoming Nubia Z17. The image shows that the phone might feature an edge-to-edge bezel-less look with pronounced bezels only at the top and bottom. The iconic circular nubia home button is seen at the bottom below the screen.

The ZTE Nubia Z17 is rumored to arrive with an AI assistant, fingerprint scanner and waterproof build. Talking about the innards, the Nubia phone is expected to arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage capacity.

Going by the previous reports, the ZTE smartphone is expected to feature a dual-lens rear camera setup with a 23MP primary lens and a 12MP secondary lens. Up front, it is said to arrive with a 16MP selfie camera on board. The display is likely to be a 5.5-inch panel with FHD 1080p resolution. The Android 7.1.1 Nougat powered phone is speculated to draw the necessary power from a 3100mAh battery.

ZTE had released a teaser that the Nubia Z17 might be announced on June 1. It is said to arrive in two color options - Gold and Silver. We will get to know more details about the ZTE Nubia Z17 in the coming days.

