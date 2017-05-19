ZTE nubia Z17 to have IP67 certification, shows live video

ZTE announced the nubia z17 mini but expectations to witness the launch of the more powerful nubia Z17 are high. Previous leaks have tipped that the nubia Z17 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC and boot on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

The latest leak has come into the form of a video. It reveals some interesting information about the nubia Z17. Going by the video, the ZTE smartphone will arrive with the IP67 certification that will make it dust and water resistant. It is a 15-second video clip detailing the nubia Z17's rugged feature. To remind you, ZTE hasn't announced nubia devices with the IP67 certification, thereby confirming that this is not any old device.

In the video, a smartphone with the nubia customary red circle for a home button. It is seen soaking in water in a sink while a video is being played on the screen. After a few seconds, a hand moves the phone to show that there are no air bubbles that are coming out of the device.

The short 15-second video clip shows that the alleged ZTE nubia Z17 smartphone could feature a bezel-less design at the front just like its predecessor, the nubia Z11.

Going by the earlier leaks, the ZTE nubia Z17 might arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity too. One of the previous leaks shows that the nubia Z17 will not have a physical home button instead feature a red circle at top of the screen pointing out there could be a virtual home button lies. At the rear, the device is likely to have a horizontally aligned dual-lens camera setup. It is said to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The nubia Z17 a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p and is said to arrive with 64GB or 128GB storage capacity. A 3100mAh battery is believed to power the device but it seems too low for a flagship phone.

