ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini to be launched in India and other markets in May

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia just yesterday unveiled its latest smartphone the Z17 Mini with dual rear cameras, 6GB RAM along with some other impressive features. While the handset is up for order and is also set to go on sale in China on April 13, ZTE might be changing its sale strategy this time.

Well, looking at ZTE's history, only a few nubia-branded devices have actually been made available and sold in markets other than China. However, this time especially with Z17 Mini, the company seems to be breaking its traditional sale process and going all out. And as per the recent tweet by Roland Quandt, the phone will become available in Europe, India, and other countries from May end.

Nubia just announced that the Nubia Z17 Mini is launching internationally (incl Europe & India) from the end of May. No pricing yet though. pic.twitter.com/0kLMji0v4f — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 7, 2017

No pricing details have been revealed though. In China, the Z17 mini starts at CNY 1,699 which roughly translates to Rs. 16,000 and goes up to CNY 1,999 which is approx Rs. 18,830. The point to be noted here is that the prices never translate exactly in the same manner in other currencies when mobile devices are offered outside China. Basically, the price will vary depending on the country.

In any case, the new Nubia Z17 Mini does manage to pack impressive features and the company making it available in various markets is really a good news for the interested consumers. Other the other hand, by adopting this kind of sale method, the company could expand its popularity in other markets as well.