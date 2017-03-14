Nubia Z17 Mini with dual-lens camera teased for March 21 launch

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia stands out from the parent company with its unique design language that is never seen before on any phone from the former. At the MWC 2017, Nubia N1 Lite was announced, and within a few weeks, it looks like the brand will launch yet another phone.

A teaser posted on the official Weibo page of Nubia has two spiral circles pointing at the dual-lens camera setup of a phone. The catch phrase beneath the image translates to "See More". The teaser also shows that the device could be launched on March 21. Notably, this will be the first such dual-camera phone to be launched by Nubia and there are claims that it could be dubbed Nubia Z17 Mini.

Going by some sources, the upcoming device was secretly showcased at the MWC 2017 as it was spotted being held by Ni Fei, the CEO of Nubia in an interview with CCTV, China's state television. The phone was allegedly wrapped in a case and has dual camera lenses at the top left with the iconic red coating around the sensors. There seems to be a pill-shaped LED flash too next to the camera setup.

The speculations state that the Nubia Z17 Mini could be launched in multiple color options and different hardware configurations. The Snapdragon 652 variant with 4GB RAM and Snapdragon 653 variant with 6GB RAM is said to be available in gold and black gold colors. The Snapdragon 653 variant with 4GB RAM is likely to be launched in a blue color option. All these variants will be packed with 64GB storage capacity.

The rumor further points at the presence of dual 13MP Sony IMX258 cameras at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera. The other aspects of the alleged Nubia Z17 Mini are said to include a 5.2-inch FHD 1080p display, USB Type-C port, and a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

