ZTE Nubia Z17 Mini with dual cameras launched in India for Rs. 19,999

ZTE's sub-brand Nubia has just launched its mid-range flagship phone Z17 Mini in India. It comes with impressive specs and features at a competitive price of Rs. 19,999. Pre-registrations for the device begins today from 5 PM at www.nubiaZ17mini.com while the phone will be sold exclusively on Amazon June 12 onwards.

"Nubia is committed to setting new performance standards with every product and inspire creative expression of India's next generation. We are committed to drive and deliver changes in mobile photography across the globe and in India, with Nubia Z17 Mini we are raising the bar high for a mobile phone camera and are confident that users across India will accept and appreciate the device," said Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, Nubia India, while commenting on the launch.

Now, let's take a look into the specs and features of the Nubia Z17 Mini.

Design and display The Nubia Z17 Mini sports a sleek and slim design, which gives it a premium look. It is just 7.45mm. The device has a red circular iconic Nubia capacitive home button. The bezels on the side of the display are extremely thin. On the back, you can see the dual cameras placed in a horizontal housing; accompanied by a LED flashlight located next to it. There is also the fingerprint scanner and the Nubia branding under it. The Nubia Z17 Mini comes with a 5.2-inch Full-HD display with the resolution of 442PPI. The display has a high contrast ratio of 1500:1, which provides a better viewing experience. Under the hood Under the hood, the Nubia Z17 Mini is powered by a 64-bit, Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space. The storage space can be further expanded up to 200GB using a microSD card. Keeping the lights on is a non-removable Lithium-ion 2950mAh battery. Cameras In terms of optics, the Nubia Z17 has a lot to offer. The rear dual camera setup of the smartphone is comprised of a 13MP Monochrome sensor and a 13MP RGB sensor. The cameras also come equipped with proprietary Neo-Vision 6 software package, which allows them to be strong, multifunctional and dynamic. Moreover, the cameras offer different modes other than pro and normal modes along with a Mono, 3D, Times shuttle and many others allowing enthusiasts to even shoot first and focus later. Speaking of the front camera, the Nubia Z17 Mini flaunts a f/2 16MP camera with 80-degree wide angle lens. Software and connectivity The Nubia Z17 Mini runs on Nubia UI 4.0 that is based on Android Marshmallow. As for the connectivity options, the smartphone offers 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2. The sensors in the device include an Electronic Compass, G-sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor and a Gyro-sensor.